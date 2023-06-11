Luzerne County company aiding in I-95 collapse

Crew members from Kuharchik Construction, based in Exeter, will be helping rebuild and repair critical networks.

EXETER, Pa. — Crew members from Kuharchik Construction, based in Exeter, say they were called in to help with part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsing.

Crews will be helping rebuild and repair critical networks.

That means things like traffic cameras and fiber optic cables that are used for emergency network communication.

This work will continue into Monday as they repair communication capabilities to vital intersections in Philadelphia.

