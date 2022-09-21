Luzerne County Community College celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

LCCC in Nanticoke is sponsoring a series of student events, lectures, and an art exhibit on campus.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Whether taking a walk outside around campus or exploring somewhere inside at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke, you can find a tribute for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We have the food trucks coming on," said Elliott Williams, a student from Mountain Top. "We have the radio station playing music. We have that set up already today. We have a whole semester, the whole month, it's full of different things. We have things every week. We have a Latin thing going on at school."

"We are hosting a series of events to recognize not just the artists in this region but as well as the phenomenal contributions of Latinos in the state of Pennsylvania," said Rosana Reyes, the vice president of enrollment management and student affairs at LCCC.

Students were treated with a Latin food truck, but all month long, they are encouraged to stop by the Shulman Gallery for a special exhibit.

"It's called Poderosas Raíces, which means mighty roots," explained curator Robert R. Husty. "In this exhibit, we have 64 artworks by eight artists of Latino descent from northeastern Pennsylvania."

Work in the gallery features both professional and student artists.

"The theme shows through the exhibit, you know, of their heritage and upbringing, that kind of thing. Coming to a new country, so that shines through, I think, in the show," added Husty.

"I think one of the most impressive things for me about it is the diversity of NEPA. And so having a sort of this celebration, outline so much of what already we celebrate in the diversity of the folks and the people in this wonderful city that we are in as well as in the region in northeastern Pennsylvania," said Reyes.

"LCCC is full of all different types of students. You got to fit me and make them feel included to make them part of our students," added Williams.