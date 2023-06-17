Luzerne County 911 celebrates 25 years

The Luzerne County 911 Center opened its doors Saturday to celebrate 25 years of service as well as to show the community what they do 24/7.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In a time where every minute matters, dispatchers at the Luzerne County 911 Center are ready to answer the call.

"It could be a relative, it could be your next-door neighbor, it could be anybody, and you don't know what it is going to be like, so it is nerve-wracking, but you have to remain calm and keep them calm," said Kristen Rowlands, Luzerne County 911 Supervisor.

"They are the true first, first responders. They are the ones who get the call, and without them, the agencies don't get dispatched," said Fred Rosencrans, Luzerne County 911 Executive Director.

The center is celebrating 25 years of service at its headquarters in Hanover Township.

Executive Director Fred Rosencrans presented long-time employees with plaques, a small thank you for their dedication to the people of Luzerne County.

"Without them, we could have the best technology, we could have the nicest facilities, but without the staff to fill it and operate that equipment, we would be in a lot of trouble without them, so I want to commend them every day," said Rosencrans.

On average, the Luzerne County 911 Center takes 1,100 calls every single day, and right now, there is a major need to hire dispatchers.

"Not only in Luzerne County but state and nationwide, Governor Shapiro is really spearheading a campaign for recruiting to fill these jobs because they are so important," added Rosencrans.

Rosencrans tells Newswatch 16, the center is working at a 50 percent staffing meaning a lot of empty chairs need to be filled.

Supervisors say while it is a demanding job, dispatchers are needed more than ever to help fill the voids.

"We are working with a skeleton crew. The shifts are long; you don't know if you are coming in for 8, 12, 16 hours a day so I feel like I could inspire people to come here because it could be a job anybody could do," said Rowland.

The county provides training for anyone interested in becoming a dispatcher, if you'd like to learn more, click here.