Luxury apartments proposed for Glen Lyon

The apartments would be constructed in the former Pulaski School building.

GLEN LYON, Pa. — The old Pulaski school in Glen Lyon hasn't seen students since the 1980s, according to Newport Township Manager Joseph Hillan. Since then, the building has been used for storage.

But that could change soon. Hillan says the property owner wants to request a use variance to turn this building into 29 luxury apartments.

"So we're hoping it's the start of good things for the township," said Hillan.

Officials in Newport township tell Newswatch 16 the construction of apartments in this former school in the Sheatown section of Newport Township is almost complete. The early interest in apartments here could be a good sign for apartments elsewhere.

"He has already five units rented out of the 25. people will be moving into those units in April," explained Hillan.

Hillan hopes new business development will continue to follow new residential development in the township that he believes is influenced by the nearby warehouse construction.

"I was born and raised in Glen Lyon, and I was there when, you know, we had stores we had, you know, the bank was going on. I don't know if that'll ever happen again. But we're trying to, you know, revitalize it," said Hillan.

The renovation of former schools into apartment buildings is only a portion of the plans he and the board of commissioners currently have in the works.

"New sidewalks are finally coming. We're going to start that within the next few weeks on Main Street in Glen Lyon. And with all the new construction in other parts of the township, and we're getting rid of the blighted properties, so it makes me feel good," said Hillan.

If you live near the old Pulaski school and want to learn more about the proposed apartments, there will be a public hearing at the Luzerne County Courthouse on April 5 at 7 p.m.