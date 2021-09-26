Luau held in Luzerne County to benefit Ryan's Run

Tickets were sold out for the event that raised money for Ryan's Run campaign and Allied Services.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Part of Luzerne County was transformed into Hawaii on Sunday afternoon - it was part of a fundraising effort for WNEP's Ryan's Run 12.

Lanahu Ales hosted a luau at its brewery here near Mountain Top.

Tickets were sold out for the event that raised money for Ryan's Run campaign and Allied Services.

Lainah Sokola, 3, of Mountain Top, was the luau's guest of honor. Lainah has been receiving treatment from Allied Services since she was born.

"The people there are so supportive, from newborns to what we've seen 18 year-olds there, each child is different, each child is unique, each child is special, and they kind of embrace that and give them what they need," said Charbi Anne Webby-Sokola of Mountain Top.