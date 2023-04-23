Lu Lacka Wyco Hundo bike ride celebrates 10th year

The first ride started with just 18 people and has grown to over 600.

PITTSTON, Pa. — It was the 10th year for a big bike ride that goes through three different counties.

The Lu Lacka Wyco Hundo kicked off in Pittston, and cyclists traveled through Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Wyoming counties.

There were multiple different routes, including the 100-mile one, for riders to participate in.

The ride's founder Patrick Engleman says he started it in 2013 to show what northeastern Pennsylvania has to offer as a cycling and outdoor adventure destination.

The first ride started with just 18 people and has grown to over 600 in the past 10 years.

"It means a lot that people are willing to spend their time and money, and effort to get up here. And they could be doing a million other things besides riding their bike in Pittston, and it just means the world to me," said Engleman.

Proceeds from the ride go to the Keystone Youth Mountain Bike Team, whose members help with event logistics and production.