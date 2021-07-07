Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $5.4 million from the Tuesday, July 6 drawing was sold in Luzerne County.
This was the fourth-largest Match 6 Lotto jackpot in PA Lottery history.
The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers—10, 26, 35, 36, 46, 48—to win the $5.4 million prize.
K & S Convenience on Exeter Avenue in West Pittston gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
