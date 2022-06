The Turkey Hill store on Airport Road in Hazleton sold the big winner.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $590,000 from the Monday, June 27 drawing was sold in Luzerne County.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers — 3,16, 26, 29, 32, 47 — to win the $590,000 jackpot.

The Turkey Hill store on Airport Road in Hazleton gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Watch live drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.