Losing a loved one to COVID-19

A Luzerne County woman is speaking out after losing her 49-year-old husband to the virus.

DRUMS, Pa. — Alicia Chorba of Drums is trying to spend most of her time outside, enjoying the sunshine, as her doctor has ordered to try to keep her spirits up.

She says if she trades the outdoors for time on the computer, reading comments online about the coronavirus, it only leads to frustration.

"How people think that it's just fake and it's just the flu. It's not just the flu. It's serious I mean I would have never expected my husband to lose his life from the coronavirus," she explained.

Alicia and her husband James were supposed to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary on July 20th; She lost him to COVID-19 in May, but his battle started in April.

"Easter Sunday we thought it was just his allergies, so we held it off."

Two days later, James spiked a fever of 105 and was tested for COVID-19

" [They] came to us on Wednesday and told us that he tested positive, on Wednesday. Then on Friday morning when I woke up, because I was in another room because I didn't want to get the virus, he was laying on the floor and couldn't breathe so I had to call 9-1-1," said Alicia.

From then on, James could only breathe on a ventilator.

That was the last day Alicia would see James until she was allowed to visit him just before his death on May 26.

"The most difficult part of the whole entire 6 weeks was that we could not see him. We could only video chat him which was upsetting and we were only able to do it once a day," she added.

Alicia says a lot about this is shocking.

She says James was careful about germs when he was at work and it wasn't like him to get sick.

Even others living in their home with health issues who contracted the virus didn't have it as bad as he did.

"My mom has stage 4 lung cancer, she was diagnosed last year around October. She ended up getting the virus the same time as my husband and she was in the hospital for a couple days, came home, and she's fine now," she said.

Alicia hopes others will learn from Jame's death and take the COVID-19 crisis more seriously.