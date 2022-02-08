Longtime coach in Luzerne County retiring

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A basketball coach from Luzerne County is calling it a career after 24 years.
Wilkes-Barre Area School District honored coach Pat Toole at Tuesday's game against Crestwood.
In a special ceremony, Toole was recognized for his 24 years of serving athletes in the district.
"Having coached at Meyers for 17 years prior to getting a job here with the Wolfpack. It was a challenge to bring the three teams together but the kids have always been great and the support that we get from our students, our administration has been outstanding," Toole said.
Toole is set to retire at the end of basketball season.
