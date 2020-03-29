Long lines at distillery for hand sanitizer

Lang Beverage Company produced the disinfectant instead of liquor.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Hundreds of people lined up Sunday to buy hand sanitizer.

Lang Beverage Company, on Lee Mine Street, produced the disinfectant instead of liquor and sold the bottles for a few dollars each.

"It's putting people at ease, it's getting in the hands of medical workers who are then going to take it to their offices, again individuals, the EMS workers, it feels really good," said Maryann Lang of Lang Beverage Company.