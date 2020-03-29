Long lines at distillery for hand sanitizer

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Hundreds of people lined up Sunday to buy hand sanitizer.
Lang Beverage Company, on Lee Mine Street, produced the disinfectant instead of liquor and sold the bottles for a few dollars each.
"It's putting people at ease, it's getting in the hands of medical workers who are then going to take it to their offices, again individuals, the EMS workers, it feels really good," said Maryann Lang of Lang Beverage Company.
The distillery hoped to break even on the hand sanitizer project the owners say anything leftover from today's sale will be donated to first responders.
RELATED: Reptiland closed but work goes on
RELATED: Yankees fan keeping baseball alive
RELATED: Takeout meals for those in need