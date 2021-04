The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board member is accused of secretly taking nude photos of a woman.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Matthew Landmesser is facing Invasion of Privacy and other related charges in Luzerne County.

Landmesser is accused of setting up cameras and taking pictures of a woman who was unaware she was being photographed.

The photos were taken while the victim was changing clothes or drying off from a shower.