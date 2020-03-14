Local police limiting in-person interaction

DURYEA, Pa. — One police department in Luzerne County is taking precautions to keep officers from being exposed to the Coronavirus.
Duryea Police is limiting their in-person responses to calls in the borough.
In a post on Facebook, the department says officers will only respond in person to emergency and life-threatening calls.
Other calls will be handled over the phone.
Anyone who comes to the police station will talk to officers through an intercom system.
Officers will still patrol the borough, and shifts will continue 24 hours a day in Duryea.