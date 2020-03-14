Local police limiting in-person interaction

In a post on Facebook, the Duryea Police Department says officers will only respond in person to emergency and life-threatening calls.

DURYEA, Pa. — One police department in Luzerne County is taking precautions to keep officers from being exposed to the Coronavirus.

Duryea Police is limiting their in-person responses to calls in the borough.

Other calls will be handled over the phone.

Anyone who comes to the police station will talk to officers through an intercom system.