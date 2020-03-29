Local police help celebrate birthdays

If you heard sirens today in part of Luzerne County it didn't mean trouble.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you heard sirens today in part of Luzerne County Sunday, it didn't mean trouble.

Police Officers spent the afternoon making sure kids in their community had happy birthdays.

The Police chief here in West Pittston offered up his officers to do a birthday parade for any kids in town whose birthday parties may have been canceled because of COVID-19.

West Pittston Police held three parades Sunday including this one on Wyoming Avenue for birthday girl Aubrianna.

"She actually woke me up this morning and she had her outfit on and her party hat ready to go. So I had nothing planned and just scrolling through Facebook I saw that / This is like really special it's a moment obviously she will never forget," said Nicole Holena, Aubrianna's mother.