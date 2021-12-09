Local Marines help out with toy drive in Luzerne County

Staff at Mohegan Sun Pocono held a toy drive. They collected nearly 300 gifts for the kids in the Wilkes-Barre area.

PLAINS, Pa. — Gifts for all the little girls and boys, that is the sentiment behind a local Toys For Tots drive in Luzerne County.

Staff at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township held a toy drive.

They collected nearly 300 gifts for the kids in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Local U.S. Marine Corps members came to pick up the gifts.

"Everyone has their own battles they're dealing with throughout this pandemic. And to see this support from our incredible staff here to help such a great cause here is; it's overwhelming for all the executive staff here at Mohegan Sun Pocono," said David Parfrey, VP of Marketing at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Local Marines say there is still a big need, especially for children ages six through 14.