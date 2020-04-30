Local leaders act to help nursing homes

Elected officials and health care leaders have created a program to advocate for long-term care facilities.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than half of the deaths from coronavirus in Pennsylvania have come from nursing homes and personal care homes, and some leaders in Luzerne County say the state hasn't done enough to stop that.

State Senator John Yudichak and local leaders in health care throughout our region have announced the creation of the NEPA Nursing Home SOS (supply operate save) program.

The privately funded effort is aimed at helping nursing and personal care homes in our area.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Health currently has no COVID-19 nursing home response plan in place," said Sen. John Yudichak, (I) 14th District.

Leaders from both the Pennsylvania Health Care Association and LeadingAge Pa echoed the senator's concerns.

"The latest numbers we have show 62 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths are taking place in our nursing homes, yet providers feel as though they're receiving 0 percent of the support from state government," said Zach Shamberg, Pennsylvania Health Care Association.

"Zach and I and the unions representing the workers in nursing homes sent a letter to the governor well over a month ago asking for emergency support of over $290 million," said Adam Marles, LeadingAge PA. "The cost of 120 days of COVID-19 response and to this date we have no response from the governor at all."

The Department of Health says it is prioritizing and aiding nursing homes and has sent out more than 1,300 shipments of PPE materials.

"We have pushed out many, many shipments of PPE and other measures to personal care and long- term care facilities. In fact, we had a large push out of N95 masks just this week. It's not so much funds, so to speak. It's having the resources that nursing homes and other facilities need to take care of patients," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The NEPA SOS Program is funded by two $250,000 donations from the Earth Conservancy and AllOne foundation. AllOne will oversee the program and will work with long-term care facilities to help make sure they have proper PPE to keep their residents safe.