Local housing market booming with buyers

Some homes in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are selling within days of being on the market.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Realtors in Luzerne County said this is a seller's market as homes in our area are being sold well over the asking price.

"Things are going pending within days of being on the market. It's very, very competitive. There's a lot of multiple offers, bidding wars," Classic Properties realtor Jesicca Skoloda said.

The selling process has been rapid-fire for some.

"We sold our house in, I think it was, four days. Then the house we wanted didn't end up working," Melanie Duncan of Trucksville said.

From then on, Duncan was on a roller coaster ride of making offers.

She sold her house in Plains Township in July and moved into her new home in Trucksville in December.

"It was definitely a bidding war," Duncan said. "It wasn't like from what people have told me when they bought houses years ago, like, 'oh, look at your house a few times before you decide,' You couldn't really wait. You had to figure this was the house you wanted to live in or not."

Realtors said outside buyers are firing up the competition.

People from New York, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. are looking to live here.

Since the pandemic cut ties to the office, people can work from home.

"They're getting more aggressive with the prices. They're not afraid to go $10,000 over asking price where our local buyers are just seeing this drastic increase," Skoloda said.

Skoloda said home values in Luzerne County are up eight percent compared to last year.

In all of Northeastern Pennsylvania, it's up ten percent.

Realtors said if you're looking to buy get your ducks in a row early, months in advance.