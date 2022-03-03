Businesses show support for Ukraine

Area firms are putting up blue and yellow decorations and collecting for refugees.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some frozen pineapple and a few other ingredients make for a tasty treat at "eden-a vegan café" in Wilkes-Barre. But once you see the finished product, it's a symbol of support for the people of Ukraine. The plan is for the proceeds to benefit refugees.

"An organization, it's actually straight through the Ukrainian National Bank. They opened a fundraising account that they will then distribute 100 percent of the proceeds go right to the people," explained owner Christian Pilosi.

Thirty smoothies were sold on the first day of the gesture.

Pilosi will match the proceeds from smoothie sales at the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton locations.

"We're trying to do our small part, try and get a little bit of money to them from us. And, you know, hopefully, it inspires others to do the same which we are seeing, especially this area. I mean, there's a big Ukrainian presence in this area, as well," added Pilosi.

Not far away in Pittston, a blue and yellow window display offers support at Lolliposh on Main Street.

"We decided to decorate our windows in blue and gold this year because I was talking to my children at home about everything that's going on in Ukraine right now," said owner Chastity Krakosky. "And I felt like we should show our support and really offer peace and prayers and to end violence and war right now."

Normally, the owner says her display would be all about St. Patrick's Day for the parade in Pittston this weekend, but she felt Main Street should include some support for those in Ukraine.

Over the parade weekend in Pittston, Lolliposh will have a box available for people to donate things like medical supplies, toiletries, and clothing that they will then donate to a Ukrainian church who will be sending them to Poland in the hopes that it makes it to people in need in Ukraine.