Local brewing company showing off some PA Pride

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A local brewery teamed up with local suppliers to craft a beer in honor of Pennsylvania farmers.
Newswatch 16 stopped by Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston where they were filling cans with PA Pride, a pale ale.
The brewery teamed up with PA Malt Makers and used all homegrown ingredients to make the beer, including spelt from Dauphin County and barley from Chester County.
Cases of the limited edition beer are being shipped to more than 40 breweries across Pennsylvania. PA Pride goes on sale on election day, Tuesday, November 3.