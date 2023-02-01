Living history on New Year's Day

A New Year's Day resolution continued for members of the Barony of Endless Hills.

The Barony of Endless Hills is a part of the society for creative anachronism, which is an international organization dedicated to researching and recreating the arts and skills used way before our time.

On Sunday at the land at Fireman's Park, members of this group were seen practicing skills you may not normally see on New Year's Day.

"Kinda just a little bit. We specialize in pre-16th-century history. So, a lot of what you see here today are historical fencers. We'll have some folks in armor fighting heavy-weapons style as well, just to get out and practice and enjoy each other's company, said Nick Mekic from the Baron of Endless Hills.

