Little League World Series State Sectional boosts businesses in Luzerne County

The games are bringing people from all over the commonwealth to Conyngham.

CONYNGHAM, Pa. — The Little League World Series State Sectional is bringing a boost to some businesses in Luzerne County.

People from all over the Commonwealth are in Conyngham for the games.

The crowd roared as the Greater Pittston Area Little League Baseball Team crossed home plate.

The state sectional is being played at Whispering Willows Park where players from all over Pennsylvania are competing for a chance to make it to the Little League World Series.

The games started on Saturday and proud parents have been here for it all.

"Every game we've been here, yes. Come here and we support them and we encourage them and cheer them on," said Sharon Tonte, Dupont.

In addition to cheering them on, parents, like Sue Granese from Montgomery County, are also booking hotel stays.

"Unfortunately by the time we made reservations right here locally was booked so we stayed at the Marriott in Wilkes-Barre and it was fine," said Granese.

Nearby restaurants are also seeing a boost in business because of the games.

Brass Buckle Restaurant and Bar is directly across from the park.

"With Covid last year, 2020 was just a nightmare for all restaurants that are around. So, when you're dealt a lucky hand like this - it was really a blessing in disguise and really helps," said Jerry Seiwell, owner.

At Fratellis Italian Restaurant, business has been up by 25 percent since the teams arrived.

"It picked up a little bit more than it usually is. We have a lot of people from all over PA and they're ordering more and pizzas, you know," said Noel Castellon, owner.

"Hopefully the teams keep enjoying themselves. We have one team that keeps coming in because they keep winning every time they eat here. So, hey, that's great to hear," said Seiwell.