Listeners React to Rush Limbaugh’s Cancer Diagnosis

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Listeners called in to WILK Radio expressing their concerns for conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

The 69-year-old radio veteran shared some personal news just minutes before his program ended at 3 p.m. today.

He told listeners that he hasn't been feeling well in the past couple of weeks and now he's been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

WILK in Pittston Township airs Limbaugh's show.

"One of the texts that just came in said, 'He's like a member of the family. This is like a punch to the gut,'" said Frank Andrews, WILK Radio Host.

WILK is one of nearly 600 stations nationwide that airs Rush Limbaugh's show.

"It's shocking because Rush is one of the, if not the, most popular radio talk show host in the country. That 12 to 3 (p.m.) hour across the country is the home for millions and millions of listeners every day, it's a ritual for them," said Mark Davis, WILK Radio news anchor.

Limbaugh says he will be off the air for the next couple of days as he meets with doctors.

Limbaugh is considered to be one of the loudest voices in conservative politics.

"I didn't like Rush for the first 20 years and I don't know what happened, something clicked and then I started listening to and he grew on me a lot as if me and him had the same views on everything," said a listener.