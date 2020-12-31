Liquor and beer stores busier this year as people celebrate 2021 at home

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how people will celebrate the start of a new year. As Newswatch 16's Carolyn Blackburne shows us, liquor and beer stores are busy.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 2020 was a year, unlike any other. Celebrating the end of it will also be quite unusual.

While we can't celebrate at bars and restaurants this year, we can make the most of it at home. That has some people coming to Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Wilkes-Barre Township.

"Everybody is staying at home and drinking at home, and that's how it's going to be a while the way it seems," Jay Turner of Nanticoke said.

The store's district manager said people are making more expensive purchases this December as compared to last year. The average sale went up from $35 in 2019 to $43 this year.

The best time to come in if you're worried about crowds is in the morning.

"I suggest they get here earlier, you know, when they have the chance," Charles Feagley of Wilkes-Barre said.

Beer distributors are also doing exceptionally well. Workers at Wychock's Beverage near the Diamond City said sales are up 20%.

"With the bars being closed and buying habits have changed where people are drinking at home a lot more. So we've been up this year quite a bit," Carl Wychock said.