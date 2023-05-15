Linemen's 'Christmas Tree' featuring area graduates

On Monday mornings, we show your pictures of what you did over the weekend. There was one photo sent in recently that we thought deserved another look.

CONYNGHAM, Pa. — You might remember seeing this photo on the morning news a couple of weeks ago.

Maybe, like us, it made you do a double take. Maybe, also like us, you wanted to know more.

The photo was taken by Karen Everett at her grandson's graduation from Southeast Linemen Training Center in Georgia.

We found one of the graduates in the photo, Brady Pettit, and interviewed him and his proud mom Kelly.

"It's one thing to look at pictures on Facebook but to see it in person—all these people, it's like ants on a hill, crawling up this pole, really fast. I mean, they're very fast when they do it. It was surreal," Kelly said.

While this formation is mainly just for show, it does give the linemen a chance to show off the skills they've learned, and it is good practice for what they'll do in the real world.

"You have about 20-some kids on the pole at one time, and you climb up. You have your hooks in your feet, and you have your belt, so you climb right up to someone else's feet, they'll step down, and you keep going up as far as you can. And they actually do call it a Christmas tree," Brady said.

Brady spent 15 tough weeks in Georgia, learning everything he'd need to know about the job. He met people from all over the world, including people from here in our little corner of the world.

Here's what he and his mom had to say about his decision to attend linemen training school.

"He applied to colleges and was accepted. But this was his choice. He really always has been a physical, outdoor kind of person. My husband and I were all for it. We thought this is great; support the trades."

"I do like to be up in the air. I hunt a lot; I like to be outdoors a lot. I feel like it was just something I wanted to do, and then I didn't hesitate, and I went and did it, and now I really liked it."

Now he's back home and ready to serve his community.