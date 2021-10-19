LIHEAP applications now open

As the months get colder, state officials are making sure everyone can afford to stay warm. Applications for assistance are open, and more money is up for grabs.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — People are starting to turn on the heat in their homes this week as the temperature drops.

For those who struggle to pay those heating bills, help is now available.

The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is officially open.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program from the Department of Human Services that provides cash grants to families who struggle to afford their heating bills during the winter.

This year, there's more money available, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

The minimum cash grant is up from $200 to $500, and the maximum is now at $1,500 instead of $1,000.

Last year, more than 300,000 families got help from the program.

"Nobody should ever have to worry that their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year," said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead. "As winter approaches and we prepare to spend even more time indoors, these bills are only going to get more expensive."

You can either apply or online or come to your county's assistance office.