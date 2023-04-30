Lightning hits home in Luzerne County

Flames broke out at the home that was struck by lightning along Heights Drive in Kingston Township early Sunday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A lightning strike is blamed for a fire in Luzerne County.

Crews responded to a home along Heights Drive in Kingston Township after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say lightning struck the house and caused a fire that spread throughout the home.

The first firefighters on scene found flames on the second floor. The fire took off from there, destroying the home.

Several fire companies from around the Back Mountain helped put out the flames.

Officials say no one was injured in that fire in Luzerne County.