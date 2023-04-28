'Light It Up Blue Day' held in Wilkes-Barre

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, a group of students got to experience first-hand what it's like to be a city leader.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a full house inside council chambers at Wilkes-Barre City Hall welcoming honorary city leaders—including a new police chief, fire chief, two councilmen, and a mayor.

All were sworn in before heading out to their respective offices.

The special honor is part of "Light It Up Blue Day" for students at the Graham Academy in Kingston to raise awareness for those living with autism.

"They need to be accepted in the community, and acceptance is one of the biggest parts of our program. It's making sure people understand their disability, and they live with their disability every day. People need to understand that they are very much just like you and me," said Graham Academy Program Director Carol McGrane.

In the mayor's office, Morgan Qualters prepared for a day of important meetings alongside Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

For honorary police chief Hunter Snyder, the day started with a tour of the station, then getting a badge and dressing the part.

"2023 is the best year ever! So, I am the police chief, so I'm a hero, and I can save the world," said Hunter.

The new members of council, Andrew Aledo and Devin Edwards, went to each city department office to discuss the issues and brainstorm solutions.

Patrick Renter visited the city fire department to check out the fire trucks, making sure everyone at the department is happy.

Teachers and family members say this day is a dream come true and an experience they will all cherish.

"They have special qualities that I think we may not always see and talents that we may not always notice. The Graham Academy and the teachers, they bring that out in these children," said Sheila Renter.

This is the third year the Graham Academy has partnered with the city of Wilkes-Barre for "Light It Up Blue Day."