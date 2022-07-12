Life skills facility dedicated to long-time employee

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us "Lisa's Kitchen" at Hanover Area School District.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the life skills program in the Hanover Area School District are getting a sneak peek at the newest part of their school day.

It's called "Lisa's Kitchen," dedicated to long-time employee Lisa Kitchen, who has worked at the district for 30 years.

She had no clue her face and name would be on the sign out front.

"I really can't even explain it. It happened last night, and I had no idea. It was a total surprise," said Lisa Kitchen.

Lisa is set to retire at the end of the year.

Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett says this new space dedicated to Lisa's welcoming nature will continue to help the students grow. She's happy to be part of their school journey.

"The life skills kids come up during the day, and they see us, and it really brightens our day when they come up. They are a great bunch of kids, and I am looking forward as I end my career to help them on their way in life," said Lisa.

Lisa's Kitchen will officially open to students in the new year. But in the meantime, the district is waiting on some donations to make this space feel more like a home.

The space is equipped with a washer, dryer, stove, microwave, and other household basics. Time spent here will focus on building skills you can't master in a typical classroom.

"Most of the students that we're housing within in that classroom, by doing is the best way they learn. So, to come down here and our end goal is to send kids out into society as productive members and be as independent as possible," explained Barrett.

Some of the students say there's one thing they're looking forward to most.

"To make anything on the stove! Maybe pizza, cake, and grilled cheese," said Justin Martin.

Lisa was also a student at Hanover Area, making this dedication extra special.

Celebrating Lisa Kitchen!! The Hanover Area School District Board of Education, administration, teachers & staff, both... Posted by Hanover Area School District on Wednesday, December 7, 2022