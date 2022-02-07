Life sentence for Plymouth man after murder of wife

Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder after beating and stabbing Mary Barrett to death last year.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man who admitted to murdering his wife last year has pleaded guilty in Luzerne County court.

Police say Daniel Barrett of Plymouth confessed to killing his wife Mary Barrett, 43, in January of 2021 at their home on Gaylord Avenue in Plymouth.

Barrett pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Monday, which comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Court papers indicate Barrett went to the Plymouth police station and confessed that he killed his wife Mary Barrett. Barrett told police that it all started with an argument in which Barrett accused his wife of cheating on him.

Barrett told police he remembers punching his wife and knocking her to the ground by the fireplace, but then he says he blacked out. When he came to, he was holding fireplace tongs over his head and was beating her with them.

Barrett said he continued to beat and stab her before dragging her body into the basement.

President Judge Michael Vogue said he usually tells people good luck on their way to prison but he would not be wishing him the same.

The parents and family of Mary Barrett said they believe justice was served.