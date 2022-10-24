Library system in Luzerne County gets new website, needs new building

Monday for the Luzerne County Library System was full of ups and downs.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — As the Osterhout Free Library opened for the day, spirits were high. The system that operates this and nine other library locations in Luzerne County debuted a new website to serve the needs of the community better.

"The website is new, and it meets current standards," explained system administrator Richard Miller. "It's mobile-friendly. And just like our buildings have ADA-accessibility requirements, websites should also be accessible to those with visual difficulties or other issues."

Unfortunately for Miller, that good news came with some bad news as he got word the South Branch of the library, on Airy Street in Wilkes-Barre, cannot remain open. The building where the library leases space has been deemed unfit for human habitation.

"There are several things that are wrong with the building. Currently, there is an issue with no heat. I'm not sure if the water is working, and there are some cracked pipes and sewer issues as well. So, we can't have staff in the building, and we can't be open to the public, and obviously, people can't live there under those conditions," said Miller.

Newswatch 16 couldn't find anyone who lived in the apartments in this building to speak with. But what folks at the library tell us is extra depressing about this notice is that this location would have celebrated its 100th anniversary in just a year and a half.

"It's sad for us, but it's sad for the people that are losing their homes as well," said Miller.

Miller says he doesn't believe this location will reopen but hopes it can find another space to continue to serve the children living nearby.

"It's very busy," explained Miller. "We do a lot for children in the area. It's an economically disadvantaged area. So we've done everything from providing snacks or sometimes two meals a day. We collect coats and gloves."

You can visit the new website for the library to learn more about its other locations and offerings by clicking here.