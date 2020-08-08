Library auction underway in Luzerne County

The annual event continues on throughout the weekend.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An annual fundraiser for a library in Luzerne County managed to get underway Friday night, despite setbacks from COVID-19 and the weather.

The Back Mountain Memorial Library holds an auction as its biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year it's been scaled back.

But there are still 129 baskets being raffled off during the event this weekend.

Besides the baskets, there will be a silent auction as well as tents with all kinds of items for sale.