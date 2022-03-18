Levee fee rebate in Luzerne County

Residents living along the Susquehanna will see a reduction in their annual levee fee this year.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Residents within 12 communities in Luzerne County are getting a rebate on their annual levee fee bill this year.

Thanks to an $8 million grant from the American Rescue Plan, the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority is giving residents this discount while also giving the levee much-needed upgrades.

"At the end of the day, you have an over 80-year-old flooding system. And you just can't build these things and walk away. They need to be maintained, they need to be improved upon. So they're reliable and resilient for the increase of flood threats we're receiving," said Christopher Belleman, Flood Protection Authority Executive Director.

The county council approved residents near the Susquehanna River to pay 10% less for levee protection this year and they hope to keep the rates the same through 2024.

"We're also going to impose a 3-year moratorium on levee fee increases. For this year, 2023, 2024," said Belleman.

Stretching across 16 miles, the levee is crucial to keeping $2 billion of property safe from flooding. All with the goal of making Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities a safer place

"Embracing the mission of the Flood Protection Authority, I think the entire county is going to benefit. We are seeing a lot of investment, people want to live here, they want to work here and I think we are a part of that mix," said Belleman.

The rest of the grant is being used for updating the levee's infrastructure to be prepared for the next heavy rainstorm, something Belleman predicts will happen more frequently because of climate change.

"With this funding, we'll be able to execute these projects within a few years. And it's going to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our flood protection," said Belleman.

The levee fee bills go out on April 1st.