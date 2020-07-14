Let there be lights!

Local players play ball under the lights for the first time on their field.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — It was a first for little leaguers in Luzerne County.

Shortly after 7:30 Monday night, officials with Mountain Top Little League flipped the switch and turned on lights for the first time in the 51-year-history of the league.

It's the rare bright spot, both literally and figuratively, for little leaguers there who had their season delayed by weeks.

And will have no little league world series to play for.