Fewer stops for Thanksgiving travelers

With fewer travelers on the road, they're also making fewer stops.

On what is usually the busiest travel weekend of the year, there are fewer people traveling in 2020.

"Aside from the misfortune of having to drive on Thanksgiving, it's been an easy drive," said John Larrivee of Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Those that are traveling on Thanksgiving are making fewer pit stops during their trip because of the Coronavirus.

"I go through if I need to get my coffee and my fuel, I use my credit card so I'm not involved with a whole bunch of people," said Dave Gibson of Oswego, New York.

Gibson was on his way from upstate New York to West Virginia.

Larrivee visited his 90-year-old mother in Massachusetts and is heading back home to Maryland to enjoy a turkey dinner.

"I don't stop for much other than a pit stop. So that would be it. I brought food. Didn't go anywhere else," said Larrivee.

AAA expects at least a 10% drop in travel nationwide over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here in Pennsylvania, top officials urged people to just stay home as the state sees a spike in cases of COVID-19.

Tom Hill of McAdoo decided to have Thanksgiving with friends nearby, rather than driving to his son in Connecticut.

"We just let it go and talked on the telephone," said Hill.

If you decide to hit the road this holiday season, you should see cheaper gas prices.