Lehman seniors saluted

One last hurrah for the class of 2020.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Graduating seniors got a coronavirus sendoff Friday evening in Luzerne County.

Members of Lake Lehman's class of 2020 heard cheers as they drove through the community.

The highlight for the graduating seniors was proceeding underneath the local fire department's ladder trucks displaying a flag.

Firefighters from Lake Silkworth, Kunkle, and Lehman all helped organize the senior parade.

"It's good to do everything as a class one more time instead of just parting ways so suddenly," said graduate Grayson Bruno.