Community service project held in Forty Fort

Employees from Home Depot joined forces with Leadership Northeast's class of 2023 for a community service project in Forty Fort Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Members of a leadership organization and Home Depot employees teamed up for a community service project Saturday in Luzerne County.

Employees from the Wilkes-Barre Home Depot joined members of the Leadership Northeast class of 2023 to paint the third floor of the YMCA's Charlotte Casterline Early Learning Center in Forty Fort.

Leadership Northeast is an organization that helps others develop leadership skills by taking on community impact projects.

"It's just really good to make community connections and reach out to people who might need help. And it just gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling to help people. And that's what we're all about," said Susan Howison, Team Depot captain.

If you want to learn how to get involved in projects like these through Leadership Northeast, click here.