LCCC Pittston Center helps support students in need

PITTSTON, Pa. — With the snip of a ribbon, the stocked shelves are now up for grabs at Luzerne County Community College Pittston Center's new food and clothing pantry.

Assistant Professor Edward Ackerman says it's a need that's seen throughout the campus.

"People are very uncomfortable saying they're hungry, or saying they missed class because they didn't have gas money. People who are hurting still have a lot of pride," said Ackerman.

Which is why the closet, and everything in it, is completely free, whenever someone needs it, without having to ask.

"There are one in four children in Luzerne County that live with a food insecurity, and graduating from high school doesn't magically solve that equation," said Pittston Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Mikitish.

President Thomas Leary says students at LCCC often juggle more much more than just their school work. He says three out of four students on campus hold a job on top of their studies.

"We serve from 18 to 60 years of age. They have a wide range of responsibilities, and at the same time they are also rushing to or from class," said Leary.

Professors like Ackerman say a closet like this is removing another hurdle their students face on the path to success.

"Trying to pay the bills, no time to get there, no time to study, and suddenly you think you're a bad student and you're not. You just don't have the support to get it done. And we're trying to offer that,'" added the professor.

The Pittston Center is accepting drop-off food and clothing donations throughout the week—Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Drop off arrangements can also be made outside of drop-off hours by emailing spatterson@Luzerne.edu