LCCC honors lives of those lost

A ceremony to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic was held on campus.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Members of the Luzerne County Community College family joined together in a courtyard on campus for a ceremony to remember the lives of more than 740 individuals in the county who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

"To look at those folks who have moved on," said Pastor Craig Mark of the United Methodist Church during his remarks. "Who have been victims of this pandemic and find all those good moments in their lives, all those footprints that they have left, and share those with others that we, we can all follow."

For firefighters in Nanticoke, this ceremony hits close to home.

"We had a retired firefighter from Nanticoke who had passed away as a result of the COVID-19 virus, and it meant a lot for us to be here, to show that we care," said interim Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal.

While the ceremony paid tribute to the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, it also took time to recognize the resiliency of students, staff, and members of the community at LCCC.

"You learn so much in time to diversity, much more than you do in good times. You learn so much about yourself about your character, your resilience, and determination," said LCCC President Thomas Leary.

During his remarks, college president Thomas Leary talked about some students' determination to continue their education despite losing their jobs or having children learning from home.

Rosana Reyes is the vice president of enrollment management and student affairs. She saw this demonstrated first hand, too but also believes the character of the faculty and staff played a big role.

"We really rose to the occasion to demonstrate that commitment to student success, to the wellbeing of our students, and to be able to, despite what was happening all around us. Now we maintain the level of support and the focus to get us to this to the finish line," said Reyes.