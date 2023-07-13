LCCC Hazleton unveils new space for students

What used to be an area with tables and chairs is now a space for students to relax between classes and work on projects.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A college in Luzerne County unveiled a new area for students.

Newswatch 16 stopped by LCCC Hazleton to check out the new Pasco L. Schiavo Student Learning Commons.

What used to be an area with tables and chairs is now a space for students to relax between classes and work on projects.

It has a classroom, a student lounge, computer workstations, and charging stations.

"This new room that we have is differently beneficial for me and other students. I feel like It would be better to help students focus and do much better, perform much better, and study a lot more effectively," said Colton Miller, a professional writing major.

The new space is named after an attorney from the Hazleton area.