LCCC announces partnership with Alvernia

The partnership begins immediately for new and current LCCC students.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Leaders in education in Northeastern and Southcentral Pennsylvania gathered on Main Street in Pittston for a big announcement.

"Alvernia University today is establishing a partnership with Luzerne County Community College which will open doors for these students," said Thomas Leary, LCCC President.

Thanks to an agreement signed Thursday by both schools, the doors at LCCC in Pittston, or any campus location, can lead to students entering a program at Alvernia University as a Junior.

"We will also provide a very generous scholarship package so that they will be able to complete their 4-year degree at any Alvernia University campus location," said Dr. Glynis Fitzgerald, Senior VP & Provost Alvernia University.

LCCC's location in Pittston was chosen for this announcement because eventually, Alvernia plans to have a 'College Town' branch ideally somewhere on Main Street.

"It will start small, but I suspect like everything we do it will start small and it will grow. This is our first new campus expansion in 25 years," said John R. Loyack, Alvernia University President.

The programs made available to LCCC students by this agreement are ones that leaders say are in high demand.

"A bachelors in social sciences and social work, the addiction and mental health treatment program which many know we have been very focused on the mission of expanding support to students who are in recovery, criminal justice, early childhood education," said Dr. Rosana Reyes, Vice President of student affairs LCCC.

What is particularly exciting about this partnership is it begins right now, for new and current LCCC students.

As long as you have under 45 credits, you are eligible to apply.

You can find out more information about the partnership on the Transfer Services section of LCCC's website by clicking THIS LINK.