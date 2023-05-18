Lawsuit against school district settled for $6 million

Four victims have settled lawsuits against Pittston Area stemming from Brendan Carter's crimes.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A school district in Luzerne County must pay four victims of sexual abuse a total of $6 million.

In 2018, former Pittston Area band teacher, Brendan Carter, was arrested on sexual assault charges.

He was later found guilty and sentenced to spend up to 14 years in prison.

According to court paperwork, four victims have settled lawsuits against Pittston Area stemming from Carter's crimes.

The payments will not be paid using tax dollars but from the school district's insurers.