Lawmakers tour healthcare facility in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The United States Labor Secretary joined area lawmakers in Luzerne County Wednesday evening to promote President Biden's month of action.

Secretary Marty Walsh joined Congressman Matt Cartwright and Senator Bob Casey for a tour of the Kirby Health Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Throughout June the white house aims to promote its vaccination efforts as well as its plan to create more jobs through a massive overhaul of the nation's infrastructure.