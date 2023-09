State police are investigating threats made to the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township and the Fairlane Village Mall in Norwegian Township Tuesday night.

Troopers say threats were emailed to the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township and the Fairlane Village Mall in Norwegian Township.

Pennsylvania State Police in Hazleton and Schuylkill Haven investigated the threats and deemed them non-credible.

Police, along with mall personnel, evacuated both locations as a precaution.