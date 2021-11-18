Last Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market of the season

Many came out to purchase Thanksgiving Day needs from local farmers.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With mild weather to bringing out customers, farmers who set up stands at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market are ending the season on a high note.

"Better than last year with the pandemic," explained Ray Zimmerman of Zimmerman Farms in Pitman. "Everything's progressing better. But, so, each year, you know, gets a little better. We need more people working downtown. That hurts the market here. But I mean, it's definitely better than last year."

"The last day for the Wilkes-Barre Market. Won't be back by till July of next year. Start all over, strawberries then," said Lynn Hoagland of Elysburg.

"It's sad and joy at the same time," added Zimmerman.

The opportunity to shop for locally grown produce and other goods will return to the square next summer.

Farmers told Newswatch 16 it's next week's holiday that brings many to the final market.

"A lot of apples, people are stocking up for like Thanksgiving, applesauce, Brussels sprouts, also, cabbage, you know stuff that they can buy a week or so ahead, and it'll keep for 'em," said Zimmerman.

"People are buying a lot of cauliflower, pumpkins, eggs, making things for Thanksgiving," added Hoagland.

Lynn Hoagland says if you'd like a second opinion this Thanksgiving, he'll taste test your pumpkin pie for free.