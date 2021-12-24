Last-minute shopping rush in Luzerne County

Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township was packed with shoppers this Christmas Eve.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The traffic was heavy to the place last-minute Christmas shoppers were heading to in Wilkes-Barre Township.

"Everybody's so friendly up here when you're driving and the horns go and it's like Christmas music," joked Bob James of Nanticoke.

The holiday cheer was in the air despite minor stresses like traffic.

"Well, this is my my Star Wars ugly sweater that I wear every year. I don't find it ugly but other people do," said Darren Jacobs of Shavertown heading into TJ Maxx. "We're here looking for some last minute gifts as you might imagine."

"Last minute Christmas shopping having some fun taking the grandkids," said Helen Frank of Harveys Lake.

Despite things that you might think would keep people away from brick and mortar stores like the pandemic or online shopping, the owner of the plaza tells Newswatch 16 the managers of these stores say they've been busy the last couple days.

"I thought it would have been a little more chilled out. I thought people would have been doing more online shopping but it's nice to see people out I guess," said James.

"Not too bad though last night it was much worse. We were out last night too and it was a lot crazier," said Jacobs.

When folks finished their shopping, it was time to take the holiday cheer back home.

"Oh, we're gonna have some fun say Merry Christmas. Happy New Year," said Frank.