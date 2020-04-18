x
Large testing site to open Monday in Luzerne County

Those who meet the qualifications must pre-register before going.
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A testing site planned for Luzerne County is now set to open on Monday according to Governor Wolf's administration.

The site at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre will provide testing for first responders, health care workers, and residents 65 or older.

People who live in the Wilkes-Barre area have voiced concerns over the Arena being used as a testing site but state health officials say they are taking every precaution to safely provide testing.

"It is essential, I want to emphasize this point that you do not make any stops to or from the testing site such as a grocery store or a pharmacy. " said PA Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine.

Anyone looking to get tested for COVID-19 will have to pre-register. Information on how to do that is at the link below:
255 Highland Park Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702Luzerne CountyPre-registration will be available on Sunday, April 19. Public testing at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Arena at Casey Plaza is for those who live and work in northeast Pennsylvania, and who have COVID-19 symptoms. It is drive-thru testing site and people will remain in their cars.
