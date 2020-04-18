Large testing site to open Monday in Luzerne County

Those who meet the qualifications must pre-register before going.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A testing site planned for Luzerne County is now set to open on Monday according to Governor Wolf's administration.

The site at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre will provide testing for first responders, health care workers, and residents 65 or older.

People who live in the Wilkes-Barre area have voiced concerns over the Arena being used as a testing site but state health officials say they are taking every precaution to safely provide testing.

"It is essential, I want to emphasize this point that you do not make any stops to or from the testing site such as a grocery store or a pharmacy. " said PA Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine.

Anyone looking to get tested for COVID-19 will have to pre-register. Information on how to do that is at the link below: