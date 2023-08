According to PennDOT, drivers can expect delays between the Dorrance Exit 155 and Stroudsburg Exit 151 on Wednesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There will be lane closures along Interstate 81 South on Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Crews are working on slab and pothole repairs between the Dorrance and Stroudsburg exits.

According to PennDOT, construction will start at 7:30 a.m. and wrap up around 2 p.m. in Luzerne County.