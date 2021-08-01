Lake-Lehman students have been in-person for a month

The superintendent explains the steps the district has taken to keep students safe.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Students have been learning inside Lake-Noxen Elementary School since the beginning of the school year.

When Lake-Lehman School District Superintendent Jim McGovern learned on Thursday the state was recommending all elementary students should be doing the same, McGovern said," First off, what took you so long?"

McGovern says families in his district prefer in-school learning, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and says it's been a success, partly because the district has three options for students to choose from: in-person learning, live stream, and cyber.

"That's all worked out and we haven't missed a day. The masking hasn't been an issue here," added McGovern.

He also says communication in the district and the efficiency in changing between in-person and live stream for any quarantine needs has been a big help.

"The way we communicate with our mission in the COVID area right now is we pre-educate, so people could diagnose at home, whether it's to stay home or not. And if they have symptoms, they're not fearing about missing school because they can jump on live stream," explained McGovern.

What's also helped the district continue in-person learning is an air system in every school district building that cleans the air inside every classroom.

"Basically, that is an increased ionization levels in all the classrooms and much greater usage of outside air into the classroom where the air is being cleaned every few minutes," said McGovern.

McGovern says for the sake of the students and their guardians, a return to in-person learning is a good thing.

"There are so many kids out there that are that are hurting from a mental health component. Students need relationships. Students need one on one interactions with their peers, as well as the teachers," he added.

McGovern says if any districts are looking for assistance to make it happen, he's happy to give them any advice that may help.

The Departments of Health and Education came out with the new recommendations on Thursday. They say that school districts in what are considered "substantial spread" counties should consider having elementary students do a blended or hybrid learning model.

But the state also recommends that middle and high schools in these counties with high rates of COVID-19 should remain virtual. It is up to each district to decide. The state is only making recommendations, not requirements.