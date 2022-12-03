La Festa Di Natale returns to Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Tomato Festival lot in the city was packed with people for the all-day event, which included more than 30 local vendors inside a heated tent along with food trucks, hot chocolate, and fresh hot popcorn.

"Last year it was pretty much the same they had the food trucks and everything. This year they had the heated tent which was nice if you have kids that are complaining about getting cold you could walk in there with them, so it wasn't bad it was nice, a good time," said Preston Kapalka, Pittston.