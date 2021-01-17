Knox Mine memorial service held in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — A memorial was held in Luzerne County to mark 62 years since the Knox Mine Disaster.
On January 22, 1959, the Knox Mine was swallowed by the Susquehanna River.
Twelve men were killed and dozens more were trapped.
The memorial service was held at St. John the Evangelist Church.
"We were directly impacted," said Pat Wesley, of Hanover Township, daughter to one of the victims. "I was five years old when it happened. Our mom who is 95 now was 33 years old and she was left with four small children. And that had such a horrific impact on our lives."
There is a memorial near Pittston that lists the names of the 12 men who were killed in the raging waters.